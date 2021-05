MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -172 Colorado +157 at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Pittsburgh +156…

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -172 Colorado +157 at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Pittsburgh +156 San Diego -135 at SAN FRANCISCO +125 at ATLANTA -172 Philadelphia +157 at MIAMI OFF Milwaukee OFF at N.Y METS OFF Arizona OFF American League Tampa Bay -140 at OAKLAND +130 Minnesota -177 at DETROIT +162 at TEXAS OFF Seattle OFF at BALTIMORE OFF Boston OFF at HOUSTON -140 Toronto +130 Chicago White Sox -172 at KANSAS CITY +157 Interleague at N.Y. YANKEES -121 Washington +110 Cincinnati -105 at CLEVELAND -105 at LA ANGELS OFF LA Dodgers OFF NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 2½ (247½) Washington at PHILADELPHIA 10½ (223½) Detroit Memphis 1½ (228½) at TORONTO at UTAH 13½ (226½) Houston at PORTLAND 6½ (227½) San Antonio at GOLDEN STATE 14½ (223½) Oklahoma City Brooklyn 3 (231) at DENVER NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -346 Buffalo +279 at BOSTON -279 NY Rangers +231 at TORONTO -200 Montreal +168 at WINNIPEG -197 Ottawa +165 at COLUMBUS -139 Detroit +116 Tampa Bay -110 at FLORIDA -110 at WASHINGTON -191 Philadelphia +158 at NY ISLANDERS -227 New Jersey +189 at MINNESOTA -293 Anaheim +235 Carolina -139 at NASHVILLE +118 at VEGAS -185 St. Louis +151 Colorado -283 at LOS ANGELES +231 at EDMONTON -241 Vancouver +197 Arizona -110 at SAN JOSE -110

