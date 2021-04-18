|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-109
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-106
|St. Louis
|-109
|at
|WASHINGTON
|-106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-131
|Milwaukee
|+116
|American League
|Chicago White Sox
|-114
|at
|BOSTON
|-101
|Tampa Bay
|-109
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|-106
|Texas
|-109
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|-106
|Interleague
|L.A. Dodgers
|-198
|at
|SEATTLE
|+175
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|1½
|(212½)
|Cleveland
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MILWAUKEE
|3
|(235)
|Phoenix
|at INDIANA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at DENVER
|5
|(228)
|Memphis
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-123
|Carolina
|+104
|at FLORIDA
|-226
|Columbus
|+188
|at DALLAS
|-227
|Detroit
|+189
|at NASHVILLE
|-141
|Chicago
|+119
|at CALGARY
|-213
|Ottawa
|+177
|at EDMONTON
|-129
|Montreal
|+109
|Minnesota
|-149
|at
|ARIZONA
|+126
|at VEGAS
|-224
|San
|Jose
|+184
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.