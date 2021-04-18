MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -109 at PHILADELPHIA -106 St. Louis -109 at WASHINGTON -106…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -109 at PHILADELPHIA -106 St. Louis -109 at WASHINGTON -106 at SAN DIEGO -131 Milwaukee +116 American League Chicago White Sox -114 at BOSTON -101 Tampa Bay -109 at KANSAS CITY -106 Texas -109 at L.A. ANGELS -106 Interleague L.A. Dodgers -198 at SEATTLE +175 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 1½ (212½) Cleveland at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Golden State at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Chicago at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Houston at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City at MILWAUKEE 3 (235) Phoenix at INDIANA OFF (OFF) San Antonio at DENVER 5 (228) Memphis at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Utah NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -123 Carolina +104 at FLORIDA -226 Columbus +188 at DALLAS -227 Detroit +189 at NASHVILLE -141 Chicago +119 at CALGARY -213 Ottawa +177 at EDMONTON -129 Montreal +109 Minnesota -149 at ARIZONA +126 at VEGAS -224 San Jose +184

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.