The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 5:54 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -109 at PHILADELPHIA -106
St. Louis -109 at WASHINGTON -106
at SAN DIEGO -131 Milwaukee +116
American League
Chicago White Sox -114 at BOSTON -101
Tampa Bay -109 at KANSAS CITY -106
Texas -109 at L.A. ANGELS -106
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers -198 at SEATTLE +175
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DETROIT (212½) Cleveland
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Golden State
at BOSTON OFF (OFF) Chicago
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Houston
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Oklahoma City
at MILWAUKEE 3 (235) Phoenix
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at DENVER 5 (228) Memphis
at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Utah
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -123 Carolina +104
at FLORIDA -226 Columbus +188
at DALLAS -227 Detroit +189
at NASHVILLE -141 Chicago +119
at CALGARY -213 Ottawa +177
at EDMONTON -129 Montreal +109
Minnesota -149 at ARIZONA +126
at VEGAS -224 San Jose +184

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

