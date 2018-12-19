Holiday cleaning hacks: Tips to get your home ready for celebrations

Focus on areas where guests will spend the most time

Why bother cleaning the attic and basement if your guests will be in the living room and the kitchen most of the time? Think about which areas in the house guests will most likely see and visit. The kitchen, bathroom, entryways, hallways, living rooms and guest bedrooms will be some areas of high traffic, so make sure to get these places in tiptop condition, instead of focusing on areas where they’re less likely to visit such as the linen closet you were about to reorganize.

— For your entryway, make sure you’ve shaken out the front doormat and swept the front porch or entry area. Scrub down the front door, as it’s the very first thing guests will see when they arrive. recommends Houselogic.com’s Courtney Craig.

— Scrub the toilets, polish the faucets and make sure your mirrors are glare-free. Give the shower a good scrub, and squeegee away excess moisture when you’re done, recommends Kris Koening, CEO of Natura Clean.

— Wipe down the refrigerator doors and disinfect any surfaces people come in contact with. Inside the fridge, make sure to throw away old leftovers and anything expired to make room for any holiday leftovers. Make sure the kitchen sink and faucets are clean and shiny.

— Make sure the guest bedroom has clean linens, sheets and fresh, fluffy pillows.

(Thinkstock)