My Take: Hey POTUS, that’s not how wildfires work

Based on President Donald Trump's response over water use and the California wildfires, On My Take, Clinton Yates says that the president doesn't understand how fires work and how climate change affects wildfires.

Somebody around these parts (the president) doesn’t quite understand how fires work.

My Take: 8/8/2018 Clinton Yates | https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/MyTake080818.mp3 Download audio

