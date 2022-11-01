Human remains recovered from clandestine graves in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least two clandestine graves holding human remains were found in the central Mexican state of…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least two clandestine graves holding human remains were found in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, state authorities said Tuesday.

The state prosecutor’s office did not say how many bodies were found in the graves in Irapuato, but the search collective Hasta Encontrarte, or “Until You’re Found,” previously said that 41 bags with human remains were found in the graves.

The remains were transported to the forensics unit that handles identifications, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. It said the removal followed days of work at the site by forensic specialists, anthropologists and search collectives.

Such collectives of volunteers, usually relatives of the missing, work across Mexico. There are more than 100,000 registered disappeared in Mexico.

Local media had reported that the graves were found after neighbors reported to the police and the collective that they had seen a dog with a human leg. State authorities did not confirm that.

Guanajuato is one of six states that account for half of Mexico’s homicides.

