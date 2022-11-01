WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
Home » Latin America News » Human remains recovered from…

Human remains recovered from clandestine graves in Mexico

The Associated Press

November 1, 2022, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least two clandestine graves holding human remains were found in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, state authorities said Tuesday.

The state prosecutor’s office did not say how many bodies were found in the graves in Irapuato, but the search collective Hasta Encontrarte, or “Until You’re Found,” previously said that 41 bags with human remains were found in the graves.

The remains were transported to the forensics unit that handles identifications, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement. It said the removal followed days of work at the site by forensic specialists, anthropologists and search collectives.

Such collectives of volunteers, usually relatives of the missing, work across Mexico. There are more than 100,000 registered disappeared in Mexico.

Local media had reported that the graves were found after neighbors reported to the police and the collective that they had seen a dog with a human leg. State authorities did not confirm that.

Guanajuato is one of six states that account for half of Mexico’s homicides.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | World News

50,000 companies on hold because of GSA’s UEI validation problems

Army diving ‘headfirst’ into SBOMs to secure software supply chain

TSP funds made gains in October

AFGE heightens calls for major SSA workforce improvements at union rally

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up