UK magnate’s daughter-in-law charged in killing in Belize

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 11:04 PM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The daughter-in-law of a politically influential British magnate was charged Monday in Belize with manslaughter by negligence in the shooting death of a police superintendent.

Jasmine Hartin was being held following the discovery of the body of police Superintendent Henry Jemmott on a dock in San Pedro early Friday.

“The charge is manslaughter by negligence,” her lawyer, Godfrey Smith, told local media outside court late Monday. “Bail has been denied. We appeal to the Supreme Court, as is normal.”

Smith said Hartin’s lawyers would have a statement Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Chester C. Williams had previously said a single gunshot was heard “and upon investigating, police found the female on a pier, and she had what appeared to be blood on her arms and on her clothing.”

The gun involved belonged to Jemmott.

Hartin is the partner of Andrew Ashcroft, son of Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of Britain’s Conservative Party and a major financial backer. He also holds Belizean citizenship and was once its representative before the United Nations.

