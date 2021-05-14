CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. eases restrictions | DC extends eviction ban | FCPS opens vaccine registration | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Latin America News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press

May 14, 2021, 1:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

May 6-13, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo journalist Jorge Saenz in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latin America News | National News | World News

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

OMB: Masks are optional for fully-vaccinated employees, maximum telework still effect

GAO looks to ramp up Innovation Lab work through cloud investments

Army and minorities less likely to get vaccinated, new military study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up