Admirers honor ‘Che’ Guevara 50 years after his death

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — It’s been 50 years since Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto “Che” Guevara was captured and killed in Bolivia, and the village where he was killed and the nearby town where he was buried have become shrines to a sort of socialist saint.

Thousands of activists and sympathizers from many countries poured into La Higuera and Vallegrande this week for ceremonies to commemorate Guevara led by the country’s leftist president, Evo Morales. He laid flowers at a bust of the fallen guerrilla in the village of La Higuera on Sunday.

In Cuba, President Raul Castro oversaw a memorial ceremony at the large mausoleum constructed to hold the revolutionary’s remains.

Cuban Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel said in a speech that, “The colossal example of Che endures and multiplies day by day.”

