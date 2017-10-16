201.5
16 charged in Southern California animal trafficking sweep

By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 1:37 pm 10/20/2017 01:37pm
FILE - This Aug. 23, 2017 file photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a male tiger cub that was confiscated at the U.S. border crossing at Otay Mesa southeast of downtown San Diego early Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. From a baby tiger cub to monitor lizards and a macaw, authorities say they've seized dozens of animals and filed charges against 16 people as part of the largest wildlife trafficking sweep in Southern California. Federal authorities plan to announce details of what they're calling "Operation Jungle Book" on Friday, Oct. 20. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File)

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — From a baby tiger cub to monitor lizards and a macaw, authorities have seized dozens of animals and filed charges against 16 people as part of what they say is the largest wildlife trafficking sweep in Southern California.

Federal authorities call the sweep “Operation Jungle Book.”

Among the animals seized are king cobras, turtles, fish and a Bengal tiger cub that a California man said he bought on the streets of Tijuana, Mexico, for $300.

Luis Eudoro Valencia has pleaded not guilty to smuggling the kitten into the U.S. after border officials found the cub lying on the passenger-side floor of his car in August.

If convicted, Valencia faces up to 20 years in prison.

The cub now lives at the San Diego Zoo.

