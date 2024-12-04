The Hunt: Al Qaida linked terror group stuns Syria, poses challenge to US

Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a terror group linked to Al Qaida, could soon become a problem for the U.S. WTOP's J.J. Green delves into how that could develop.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a terror group linked to al-Qaida, overran Syria’s second largest city this week. Counterterrorism experts indicate it’s the strongest signal in the last few years that the terror group and its allies are rapidly gaining strength.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said the group could soon become a problem for the U.S.

Hans Jakob Schindler, with the Counter Extremism Project, talks about how Hayat Tahrir al Sham could soon become a problem for the U.S.

