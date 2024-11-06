Live Radio
The Hunt: Foreign adversaries launch cyberattacks during US election

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

November 6, 2024, 6:09 PM

In the run up to Election Day, federal law enforcement officials reported an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks on the U.S. election process by foreign adversaries.

In this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” he talked with anchor Dimitri Sotis about what those attacks looked like.

WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green and anchor Dimitri Sotis spoke about reported attacks on the U.S. election process by foreign adversaries.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

