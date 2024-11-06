The Hunt: Foreign adversaries launch cyberattacks during US election

In the run up to Election Day, federal law enforcement officials reported an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks on the U.S. election process by foreign adversaries.

In the run up to Election Day, federal law enforcement officials reported an unprecedented wave of cyberattacks on the U.S. election process by foreign adversaries.

In this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” he talked with anchor Dimitri Sotis about what those attacks looked like.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green and anchor Dimitri Sotis spoke about reported attacks on the U.S. election process by foreign adversaries.

More election news

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.