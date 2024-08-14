The Hunt: Will Iran and Hezbollah strike Israel? If so, how and where?

WTOP's J.J. Green speaks with Fred Burton, executive director of Protective Intelligence at Ontic, says there a lot of possibilities should Iran and Hezbollah strike Israel.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Fred Burton, executive director of Protective Intelligence at Ontic, says there a lot of possibilities should Iran and Hezbollah strike Israel.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's J.J. Green speaks with Fred Burton, executive director of Protective Intelligence at Ontic, says there a lot of possibilities should Iran and Hezbollah strike Israel.

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.