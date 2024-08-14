Live Radio
The Hunt: Will Iran and Hezbollah strike Israel? If so, how and where?

J.J. Green

August 14, 2024, 6:41 PM

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Fred Burton, executive director of Protective Intelligence at Ontic, says there a lot of possibilities should Iran and Hezbollah strike Israel.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

