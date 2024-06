In this week's edition of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says the recent arrests of people with suspected ties to ISIS should be a big red flag

There have been a number of warnings from FBI director Chris Wray that the terrorism picture in the U.S. is worsening.

The arrest of foreign nationals with alleged links to terror organizations here in the U.S. may prove his point.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says this is a huge warning that shouldn’t be ignored.

Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, says recent arrests of people with suspected ties to ISIS should be a big red flag