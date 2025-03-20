Analysis: Breaking down the Ukraine ‘ceasefire’ angles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants his nation's war to fend off Russia to stop but doesn’t want to compromise Ukraine’s security now or in the future.

That means NATO must be a part of Ukraine’s short-term future, and the U.S. and Europe would play key roles in preventing Moscow from violating any ceasefire or peace agreement.

From what we’ve heard from President Donald Trump, his goal is to achieve a political win by ending the conflict on terms that reduce U.S. responsibility and the economic burden the war places on the U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s objective is to secure Russian control over Ukraine’s east, force Western military withdrawal, weaken NATO influence and reemerge on the global stage by resetting relations with the U.S.

If Trump’s deal prioritizes U.S.-Russia relations over Ukrainian sovereignty and European unity, the result, according to a European intelligence source, could be “a weakened Ukraine, a divided NATO and a fragile security order in Europe.”

As these high stakes discussions continue, European leaders are rejecting Putin’s demand to halt aid to Ukraine but, curiously, they appear not yet ready to endorse Zelenskyy’s request that they provide more than $5 billion to buy artillery.

The most likely outcome sees progress toward a ceasefire, but final resolution will depend on Russia’s willingness to accept reduced gains and Trump’s ability to pressure Zelenskyy into concessions.

