Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » DHS will lose a…

DHS will lose a key tool to fight illicit WMD if Congress doesn’t act by December

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

November 8, 2023, 7:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
download audio
Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office Mary Ellen Callahan speaks with WTOP's J.J. Green

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office Mary Ellen Callahan spoke with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green about the importance of the department’s work to combat chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

J.J. Green | National News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up