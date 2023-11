Tal Naim Cohen, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington spoke with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green about the rescue of an Israeli soldier.

The Israeli military announced Monday they freed a female soldier captured during Hamas’ massacre inside Israel, on Oct. 7.

Tal Naim Cohen, spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington spoke with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green about what happened. She also responded to allegations that Israel’s war has expanded beyond Hamas and calls for a cease-fire.