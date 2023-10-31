VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Israel-Hamas conflict: Has Israel’s war in Gaza expanded beyond Hamas?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 31, 2023, 6:47 PM

WTOP's J.J. Green speaks with Fadi Mansour, Washington correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic

Israel’s attack on the Jabaliya Refugee Camp in Northern Gaza killed and injured hundreds of Palestinians.

Fadi Mansour, Washington correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, spoke with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green on the day before the attack, saying that the number of civilian casualties and journalists that have died suggest the war is no longer just about dismantling Hamas.

Mansour spoke specifically about the killing of the family of Wael Dadouh, Al Jazeera’s bureau chief in Gaza.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

jgreen@wtop.com

