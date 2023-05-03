The Hunt: Turkey says it’s killed the leader of ISIS. But where’s the evidence?

In this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said it's not enough to say he's dead. You need to present evidence.

Listen now to WTOP News

In this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said it’s not enough to say he’s dead. You need to present evidence.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Where's the evidence behind Turkey's claims they've killed the leader of ISIS?

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.