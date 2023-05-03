The Hunt: Turkey says it’s killed the leader of ISIS. But where’s the evidence?

In this episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said it's not enough to say he's dead. You need to present evidence.
In this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, said it’s not enough to say he’s dead. You need to present evidence.
Where's the evidence behind Turkey's claims they've killed the leader of ISIS?
SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.