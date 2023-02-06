Live Radio
Home » J.J. Green » Earthquake in Turkey and…

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria leaves region in desperate situation

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

February 6, 2023, 6:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More than 3,000 people have died after strong earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria.

Aftershocks continue rattling through the region, as rescuers and aid workers try to help people. There are reports of many people trapped alive in the rubble.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green spoke with Oxfam America president and CEO Abby Maxman about the efforts to get help to the region.

download audio
How to help earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up