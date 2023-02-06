Earthquake in Turkey and Syria leaves region in desperate situation

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green spoke with Oxfam America president and CEO Abby Maxman about the efforts to get help to the victims of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

More than 3,000 people have died after strong earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria.

Aftershocks continue rattling through the region, as rescuers and aid workers try to help people. There are reports of many people trapped alive in the rubble.

WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green spoke with Oxfam America president and CEO Abby Maxman about the efforts to get help to the region.

How to help earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey

