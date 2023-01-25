The Hunt: Mass shootings in California compared to terrorist incidents

On this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says that while recent mass shootings in California are different in theory, hatred is the common denominator.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, says that while recent mass shootings in California are different in theory, hatred is the common denominator.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.