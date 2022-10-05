HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
The Hunt: Iran's cross-border attacks inside northern Iraq

The Hunt: Iran’s cross-border attacks inside northern Iraq

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 5, 2022, 6:11 PM

On this episode of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains what’s at stake.

October 5, 2022 | Iran’s attacks inside Iraq (Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, with WTOP's J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

National Security News

The Hunt

