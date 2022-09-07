The Hunt: Who killed a Russian diplomat in Afghanistan? J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

In this week's episode of "The Hunt," WTOP's J.J. Green spoke with Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, about a suicide attack on the Russian embassy in Afghanistan and who is responsible.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, talks about who did it and why. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio Who killed a Russian diplomat in Afghanistan? SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.