The Hunt: Election Day terror plot foiled

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

October 9, 2024, 6:12 PM

Visit WTOP’s Election 2024 page for our comprehensive coverage. 

The FBI has broken up a plot to launch a terror attack in Oklahoma City on Election Day.

An Afghan national who came to the U.S. in 2021 on a special visa, allegedly plotted with a relative to attack people in line to vote with automatic assault weapons. The plan was foiled when they tried to buy the weapons and were tricked by undercover FBI agents.

In this episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, said the plot was very well planned.

A well-planned plot to target voters

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

