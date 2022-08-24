The Hunt: Who Killed Daria Dugina? J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," former CIA operative Robert Baer says Ukraine wasn't behind the assassination of Daria Dugina.

Daria Dugina, the daughter of a Russian nationalist writer who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain,” was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow over the weekend. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” former CIA operative Robert Baer says Ukraine wasn’t behind the assassination. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

J.J. Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent.

