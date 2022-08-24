RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
The Hunt: Who Killed Daria Dugina?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

August 24, 2022, 10:21 PM

Daria Dugina, the daughter of a Russian nationalist writer who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain,” was killed in a car bombing outside Moscow over the weekend.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” former CIA operative Robert Baer says Ukraine wasn’t behind the assassination.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

J.J. Green | National Security News

