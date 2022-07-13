RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Who was…

The Hunt: Who was the shadowy ISIS leader killed in a US drone strike?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

July 13, 2022, 8:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced that a U.S. drone strike killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Syria.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt” with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, the senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, Hans-Jakob Schindler, explains who he was and why he was so important.

download audio

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

J.J. Green | National Security News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

Connolly NDAA amendment would put a Schedule F revival to rest

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up