Assassins have allegedly been sent by the Russian government to kill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Former CIA covert operative Robert Baer explains why they have not been successful.
Assassins have allegedly been sent by the Russian government to kill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” former CIA covert operative Robert Baer explains why they have not been successful.
'A Hail Mary on Putin's Part'
SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.