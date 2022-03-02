Assassins have allegedly been sent by the Russian government to kill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Former CIA covert operative Robert Baer explains why they have not been successful.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” former CIA covert operative Robert Baer explains why they have not been successful.

'A Hail Mary on Putin's Part'

