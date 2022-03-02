CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Assassins allegedly…

The Hunt: Assassins allegedly sent by Russia to kill Ukraine’s president

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 2, 2022, 8:00 PM

Assassins have allegedly been sent by the Russian government to kill Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” former CIA covert operative Robert Baer explains why they have not been successful.

download audio
'A Hail Mary on Putin's Part'

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

J.J. Green | National Security News

