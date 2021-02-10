CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 'Chaos and confusion' in vaccine rollout | 1 mask or 2 masks vs. COVID-19? | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Terrorism in…

The Hunt: Terrorism in 2021 — what should the US expect?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

February 10, 2021, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, vice president of the security firm Torchstone Global, says both international and domestic terrorism are going to be problems.

download audio
February 10, 2021 | 'This persistent low-level threat' (Scott Stewart, of Torchstone Global, with J.J. Green)

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

J.J. Green | National Security News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden's OMB pick emphasizes more consumer-friendly government services

Speier says DoD needs to humanize its service members more to better military

After the relocation gutted its workforces, USDA research agencies struggle to rebuild

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up