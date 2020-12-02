CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
The Hunt: Iran seeks revenge for death of top nuclear scientist

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

December 2, 2020, 6:00 PM

The assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakrizadeh by Israeli intelligence has angered Iran.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, vice president at TorchStone Global, says Americans abroad need to beware.

The Hunt: Dec. 2, 2020 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green | National Security News

