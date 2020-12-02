The Hunt: Iran seeks revenge for death of top nuclear scientist

On this week's edition of "The Hunt," a security expert tells WTOP's J.J. Green why Americans abroad should beware.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, vice president at TorchStone Global, says Americans abroad need to beware.

The assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakrizadeh by Israeli intelligence has angered Iran.

