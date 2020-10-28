ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
The Hunt: Will there be postelection violence?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

October 28, 2020, 5:25 PM

The Hunt: Oct 28, 2020 (J.J. Green)

A wave of unsubstantiated reports warning about postelection violence is spreading around the U.S.

But in this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Mike German, former FBI agent and current fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, is advising us all to take a deep breath and keep it all in context.

