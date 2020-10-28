The Hunt: Will there be postelection violence? J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

A wave of unsubstantiated reports warning about postelection violence is spreading around the U.S. But is there legitimate reason for concern? Hear more on this week's edition of The Hunt.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Oct 28, 2020 (J.J. Green) A wave of unsubstantiated reports warning about postelection violence is spreading around the U.S. But in this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Mike German, former FBI agent and current fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, is advising us all to take a deep breath and keep it all in context.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.