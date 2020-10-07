CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. football coaches request in-person workouts | 2nd vaccine trial paused | Latest test results in DC region
The Hunt: ISIS fighters brought to US to face justice

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

October 7, 2020, 7:12 PM

Two ISIS fighters appeared in a Virginia court Wednesday to face charges related to the deaths of four American citizens.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green”, G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, talked about the alleged crimes they committed and their victims.

Terwilliger: They will now face the American justice system

