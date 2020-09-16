CORONAVIRUS NEWS: In-person performances to return to Kennedy Center | Md. officials warn of lengthy vaccine timeline | Latest coronavirus test results
The Hunt: Far-right extremists changing their recruitment tactics

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

September 16, 2020, 4:28 PM

Federal law enforcement authorities are warning that far-right extremist groups are becoming more active.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” American University professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss, author of “Hate in the Homeland,” talks about the makeup of the movement.

download audio
September 16, 2020 | ‘The entire far-right scene has weaponized youth culture’ (American University professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss, with WTOP’s J.J. Green)

