The Hunt: Far-right extremists changing their recruitment tactics

American University professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss tells WTOP's J.J. Green about the makeup of the far-right movement in the U.S.
Federal law enforcement authorities are warning that far-right extremist groups are becoming more active.
On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” American University professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss, author of “Hate in the Homeland,” talks about the makeup of the movement.
September 16, 2020 | ‘The entire far-right scene has weaponized youth culture’ (American University professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss, with WTOP’s J.J. Green)
