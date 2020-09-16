The Hunt: Far-right extremists changing their recruitment tactics

American University professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss tells WTOP's J.J. Green about the makeup of the far-right movement in the U.S.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” American University professor Cynthia Miller-Idriss, author of “Hate in the Homeland,” talks about the makeup of the movement.

Federal law enforcement authorities are warning that far-right extremist groups are becoming more active.

