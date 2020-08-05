The Hunt: What caused that massive explosion in Beirut?

On this week's edition of "The Hunt", J.J. Green speaks with the vice president of Torchstone Global about the mechanics of the massive explosion in Beirut and what's known about the cause.

The Hunt: Aug. 5, 2020 (J.J. Green)

There was a huge explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday that killed more than 100 people and injured thousands. Many are still missing.

So, what happened? Was it terrorism?

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, vice president of Torchstone Global, discussed the mechanics of the explosion and what’s known about the cause.