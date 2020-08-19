The Hunt: UN says ISIS quietly waiting to ‘reclaim the headlines’

ISIS is biding its time and waiting for an opportunity. Hear more on this week's "The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green."

The terror group ISIS has been laying low during the pandemic. But on this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the UN’s Al Qaida-Taliban-ISIS Monitoring team says it’s important for people to remember: ISIS is biding its time and waiting for an opportunity.

