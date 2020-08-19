CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA OK for clear masks | Increased risk of strokes | Sunfest canceled | Latest coronavirus test results
The Hunt: UN says ISIS quietly waiting to ‘reclaim the headlines’

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

August 19, 2020, 6:43 PM

The terror group ISIS has been laying low during the pandemic. But on this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the UN’s Al Qaida-Taliban-ISIS Monitoring team says it’s important for people to remember: ISIS is biding its time and waiting for an opportunity.

ISIS is biding its time and waiting for an opportunity

