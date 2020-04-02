Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Effects of…

The Hunt: Effects of COVID-19 are a lot like a terror attack

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

April 2, 2020, 1:44 AM

The death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded that of the 9/11 attacks.

On this week’s The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Nikita Malik, director of the Centre on Radicalization and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society in London, said that not only have there been similarities, but there was even an attempted attack in the U.S. recently that was related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus a lot like terrorist attack (Nikita Malik with WTOP's J.J. Green)

