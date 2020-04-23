The Hunt: Are white supremacist groups likely to attack the DC area?

On this week's edition of The Hunt, WTOP's J.J. Green is joined by Scott Stewart, vice president at TorchStone Global, to address the question of whether white supremacists will launch attacks in the D.C. area.

toggle audio on and off

toggle audio on and off

On this week’s edition of The Hunt, WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green is joined by Scott Stewart, vice president at TorchStone Global to address the question of whether these groups will launch attacks here in the Washington, D.C. area.

We’ve heard a lot lately from white supremacist groups threatening to launch attacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.