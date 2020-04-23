Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: Are white…

The Hunt: Are white supremacist groups likely to attack the DC area?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

April 23, 2020, 5:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

We’ve heard a lot lately from white supremacist groups threatening to launch attacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt, WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green is joined by Scott Stewart, vice president at TorchStone Global to address the question of whether these groups will launch attacks here in the Washington, D.C. area.

download audio
April 23, 2020 | The Hunt (J.J. Green)

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

J.J. Green | National Security News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up