The Hunt: New technology to detect weapons

Terrorists often slip into religious venues, schools and many other places with bombs and the intent to launch attacks. But there's new tech to detect weapons.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

'It's an active system' (WTOP's J.J. Green)

Terrorists often slip into religious venues, schools and many other places with bombs and the intent to launch attacks.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Merrill Moses, CEO and director of Passive Security Scan, said they’ve developed a new, radiation-free technology to do it.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.