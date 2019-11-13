The Hunt: Impact of terrorist assassinations in the Middle East on the US

In this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, explains why this is of key importance to the U.S.

This week the Israeli military killed two top suspected terrorists on the same day.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, explains why this is of key importance to the U.S.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.