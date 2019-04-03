The Hunt: ISIS vs. Al Qaida

ISIS has "officially" been defeated in Iraq and Syria. So has it ceded its leadership in the terrorism world back to Al Qaida? On this edition of The Hunt, The Heritage Foundation's Robin Simcox says both are lethal — and ISIS is far from gone.

ISIS has “officially” been defeated in Iraq and Syria. So has it ceded its leadership in the terrorism world back to Al Qaida? In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, The Heritage Foundation’s Robin Simcox says both are lethal — but ISIS is a more immediate threat.

Robin Simcox with WTOP's J.J. Green

