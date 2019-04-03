202
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: ISIS vs.…

The Hunt: ISIS vs. Al Qaida

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP April 3, 2019 5:24 am 04/03/2019 05:24am
Share

ISIS has “officially” been defeated in Iraq and Syria. So has it ceded its leadership in the terrorism world back to Al Qaida? In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, The Heritage Foundation’s Robin Simcox says both are lethal — but ISIS is a more immediate threat.

'ISIS is licking its wounds at the moment'

Robin Simcox with WTOP's J.J. Green | April 3, 2019

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
audio conflict foreign policy geopolitics iraq isis J.J. Green jj green Middle East News National News National Security News syria The Hunt World News world politics
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!