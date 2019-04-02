On Assignment: WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green with US military in North Africa

WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green is embedding with the U.S. Army for a trip to North Africa to observe a military exercise called "African Lion," which involves the U.S. military and its partners in North Africa aimed at fighting terrorists and regional instability.

Follow WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green’s reports on the U.S. military’s “African Lion” exercise and U.S. military activities in North Africa in this liveblog.

