202
Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: New study…

The Hunt: New study sheds light on terrorist radicalization of children

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP February 20, 2019 1:15 pm 02/20/2019 01:15pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A new study has been published that explains some of the factors that contribute to the radicalization of young boys and girls by terrorist groups.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, Nikita Malik, Director of the Centre on Radicalization and Terrorism at the Henry Jackson Society in London discusses her work.

Radicalizing children

Nikita Malik with WTOP's J.J. Green

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Centre on Radicalization and Terrorism J.J. Green jj green National News National Security News nikita malik terrorism
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!