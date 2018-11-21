The Hunt: New Year is coming. So is the same old problem of terrorism.

January ushers in a new year, but the U.S. will still be trying to solve a problem that has plagued it for decades: terrorism. Listen to this week's episode of "The Hunt" with WTOP's national security correspondent J.J. Green.

WASHINGTON — In about a month, a new year will be upon us, and we’ll begin another year trying to solve something that has plagued the U.S. for decades: terrorism.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt” with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dan Chirot, professor of international studies at the Henry Jackson School at the University of Washington, said that truly understanding the goal of terrorists is the key to fighting them.

Chirot: 'It's not going to go away.' WTOP's J.J. Green https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/THE-HUNT-NOV-21-jgr.mp3-WEB.mp3 Download audio

