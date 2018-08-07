The Hunt: An Iranian connection in the Tajikistan killing of 2 DC residents

The killers of D.C. residents Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan had an unexplained and illogical connection to Iran. Robin Simcox of the Heritage Foundation discusses it with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green in this week's edition of The Hunt.

WASHINGTON — American cyclists Jay Austin and his partner, Lauren Geoghegan, both of D.C., were killed by ISIS operatives in Tajikistan on July 29.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s national security correspondent J.J. Green, Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, says their killers had an unexplained and illogical connection to Iran.

