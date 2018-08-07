202
The Hunt: An Iranian connection in the Tajikistan killing of 2 DC residents

By J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP August 7, 2018 7:40 pm 08/07/2018 07:40pm
This grab taken from video, made available by Aamaq news agency of the Islamic State group, shows five men sitting on a hill against the backdrop of a black-and-white IS flag and declaring allegiance to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Islamic State group on Tuesday July 31, 2018 claimed responsibility for a car-and-knife attack on Western tourists cycling in Tajikistan that killed two Americans and two Europeans. (Aamaq news agency of the Islamic State group via AP)
Robin Simcox on the killings of Jay Austin and Lauren Geoghegan

J.J. Green, WTOP national security correspondent

WASHINGTON — American cyclists Jay Austin and his partner, Lauren Geoghegan, both of D.C., were killed by ISIS operatives in Tajikistan on July 29.

On this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP’s national security correspondent J.J. Green, Robin Simcox, Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation, says their killers had an unexplained and illogical connection to Iran.

