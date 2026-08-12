New test searches for tiniest remnants of Neal Augenstein’s lung cancer in his blood

About four years after his Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis, reporter Neal Augenstein took a highly sensitive blood test and shared his results with WTOP's morning anchors Wednesday.

Almost four years after revealing his Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis, WTOP reporter Neal Augenstein recently took a new and highly sensitive blood test that can provide valuable information to patients and their doctors.

Neal Augenstein has been a general assignment reporter with WTOP since 1997.(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Neal Augenstein has been a general assignment reporter with WTOP since 1997.(WTOP/Neal Augenstein) Neal was diagnosed with lung cancer in November 2022. Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., accounting for 1 in 5 of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society.

According to the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Lung Cancer” report, the national five-year survival rate for lung cancer has increased 26% over the past five years, reaching 29.7%.

Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating the role of minimal residual disease (MRD) testing, to track whether any remnants of a patient’s tumor remain in their blood after surgery and other treatments.

Neal shared his results with WTOP morning anchors John Aaron and Kristen Diaz Wednesday.

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WTOP's Neal Augenstein shares a health update with the morning anchors.

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