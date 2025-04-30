Mom says Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World was “a dream come true”

Six-year-old Cameron, a brain tumor survivor, overcame nine surgeries and paralysis. Her delayed Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World became a joyful, healing milestone for her and her family.

“Warrior” is how Stewie Corno described her 6-year-old daughter, Cameron, who was only 18 months old when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“We’ve been now in this journey for five years this month,” Corno said. “She just had her ninth brain surgery two weeks ago.”

In March 2020, only two weeks into the COVID lockdown, Cameron was diagnosed — just two days after Corno found out she was pregnant.

“A very weird time, my one daughter was on the ventilator during COVID, and then I would leave her at the hospital intubated, to then go to my (obstetrics) appointment to see if there was a heartbeat,” Corno said.

At first, Corno and her husband didn’t want to turn to Make-A-Wish because Cameron was doing well, and she thought it should go to someone that needed it more. Eventually, the Cornos applied for a wish right before Cameron ‘s cancer returned.

Cameron’s wish to Disney World was granted, but the trip had to be delayed because she had brain surgery, which left her paralyzed on the left side.

The doctors said it would take Cameron six months to learn to walk again.

So, six weeks after the surgery, Cameron walked for the first time on her fifth birthday.

The Cornos were nervous about the trip to Disney World. They wondered if she would have to be in a wheelchair. Would Cameron be nauseous? Would she have any fun?

“We get there and she’s running and jumping,” Corno said. “Just living her best life, as you would wish and dream for any 5-year-old kid. It really was a dream come true.”

Corno laughed as she admitted Disney World really is “the happiest place on earth.”

As Cameron looked through a book created from the pictures from her trip to Disney World, Corno spoke about Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

“They’re so thoughtful, and just care so much about Cameron like they’re someone that we’ve known forever,” she said.

