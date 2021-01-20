After fears of violent protest, DC’s streets ‘essentially deserted’ for inauguration

The combination of security threats and COVID-19 protocols has led to a relatively deserted scene in D.C. on the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The combination of security threats and COVID-19 protocols on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration has led to a shockingly quiet scene in some of the same spots in D.C. where protests erupted over the summer and on Inauguration Day four years ago.

“I really want to underscore how deserted it feels compared to how this same area felt four years ago,” WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez said. “It really is striking, the lack of crowds downtown. … If you didn’t know what was happening, you wouldn’t know that there was about to be an inauguration.”

About 1 p.m., WTOP’s Ken Duffy said, about a dozen protesters had a brief yelling match with a group of Biden supporters in the early afternoon, but that was about all.

Here at New Jersey Ave & D St NW where a small group of Biden supporters celebrate the inauguration by weaving through the crush of media near the Capitol #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/w3wtSAsVYj — Ken Duffy (@KenDuffyNews) January 20, 2021

It was mostly media and law enforcement at Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House, just before 11 a.m., Alvarez said, with National Guard troops patrolling the freshly repainted street.

Law enforcement officers and National Guard troops from Alabama, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas and more were scattered through downtown.

About a dozen people who described themselves as “guarding” the signage on the fences bordering Lafayette Square were mostly sitting and talking with media members, Alvarez added.

The small crowd erupted into cheers as they listened to Biden take the oath of office on small speakers that had been set up. There were more cheers at certain passages in the speech.

At about 11:30 a.m., someone near Union Station began shouting obscenities and was met with a large group of police. WTOP’s Brett Snyder said, “they’re just not tolerating that today.”

A scene near Union Station has quickly been taken care of as a man was yelling obscenities through a loud speaker and Capitol police stepped in. No leniency today. pic.twitter.com/igkJAShg2S — WTOP (@WTOP) January 20, 2021

Scarcely three hours before Biden was to be sworn in, Alvarez caught a Metro train downtown and remarked that the system, which was jammed with partisans and protesters four years ago, was “essentially deserted” owing to the security measures and the pandemic. He said he was one of three people on the platform at Friendship Heights at about 9 a.m.

Dupont Circle is about the closest a Metro rider can get to downtown on Wednesday. As the Bidens, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, attended mass at nearby St. Matthew’s Cathedral, hundreds of police formed a line down M Street, only allowing people to come within a few blocks the church.

Alvarez said he only saw only two people, with Biden material, milling about anywhere near St. Matthew’s.

He mentioned seeing “some smaller groups that law enforcement seem to be OK with,” but otherwise law enforcement is keeping a close watch. Twice on the short walk from Dupont Circle to Farragut Square, Alvarez said, he stopped to check his phone and was immediately — politely asked to keep moving or head to a security checkpoint.

That’s not likely to change much. The National Mall will be closed through Thursday and a wide security perimeter has been established, partly in keeping with regular inauguration security and partly in reaction to the attack on the Capitol by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 that left five people dead.

Many bridges and Metro stations have been closed, and local leaders have asked people not to come.

A permit was granted to the DC Action Network, a group erecting LED screens with messages to “call on President Biden to hold more progressive policies,” the National Park Service said in their statement granting the group permission.

WTOP’s Ken Duffy, Alejandro Alvarez and Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for updates.