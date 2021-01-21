Al Roker gets a fist bump from Biden

It’s kind of a sequel for TV legend Al Roker.
President Joe Biden took a little time during his inaugural walk to the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue to chat and fist bump Roker.
“To be honest, guys, I didn’t think it was gonna happen. Because he was literally kind of parallel to me,” Al Roker told WTOP news partner NBC Washington.
“And then all of a sudden, he broke away and came over. I was kind of thrown off at first, because I was not expecting it, but he has been always very generous with his time. And it was just really a special moment for me. And I hope it meant a little something to him on a day that I think we were all feeling very celebratory, and feeling kind of special.”
Roker has received presidential attention before.
During the 2013 inauguration of former President Barack Obama, then-Vice President Biden rushed over to shake Roker’s hand.
See video of the Wednesday’s moment below.
President @JoeBiden gave @alroker a fist bump on the parade route! #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/GdaxpBtrK8
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2021
