CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
Home » Inauguration News » Al Roker gets a…

Al Roker gets a fist bump from Biden

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

January 21, 2021, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
President Joe Biden talks with Washington, NBC anchor Al Roker, as he and first lady Jill Biden walk along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House during Inaugural celebrations, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, after being sworn in as the 46th vice president of the United States. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

It’s kind of a sequel for TV legend Al Roker.

President Joe Biden took a little time during his inaugural walk to the White House along Pennsylvania Avenue to chat and fist bump Roker.

“To be honest, guys, I didn’t think it was gonna happen. Because he was literally kind of parallel to me,” Al Roker told WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

“And then all of a sudden, he broke away and came over. I was kind of thrown off at first, because I was not expecting it, but he has been always very generous with his time. And it was just really a special moment for me. And I hope it meant a little something to him on a day that I think we were all feeling very celebratory, and feeling kind of special.”

Roker has received presidential attention before.

During the 2013 inauguration of former President Barack Obama, then-Vice President Biden rushed over to shake Roker’s hand.

See video of the Wednesday’s moment below.

More inauguration coverage:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden's DHS pick vows to make employee morale his 'highest priority'

Air Force offering airmen a chance to leave service early in attempt to balance the force

Agencies must start measuring procurement lead time

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up