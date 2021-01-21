Inauguration security measures lifting, but some DC bridges, roads remain closed

After the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, D.C. starts the process of taking down road closures and opening streets again. Here's what you need to know.

After the historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, D.C. begins the process of taking down security closures and opening streets again. Here’s what you need to know.

After weeks of tight security measures following the riot at the Capitol, including the deployment of some 25,000 National Guard troops in the nation’s capital, restrictions are starting to be lifted in the District.

On Wednesday night, crews started removing the barriers and fencing on major streets. Garages that were blocked as a precaution also reopened.

“So what you’ll see is that some of the barriers and fencing will be moved out of the way, out of the roadways,” D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio said. “We hope to have things back open in the central business district by Friday morning.”

Falcicchio said that the pause on indoor dining put in place due to the inauguration is set to expire on Friday, and restaurants will be able to return to indoor dining at 25% capacity.

More Inauguration News

One element of security not vanishing any time soon are the National Guard troops. While some troops are being withdrawn, others will remain.

“We do think that there’s most likely to be a little more presence in the days and weeks ahead,” Falcicchio said.

As of Wednesday night, three people have been arrested. One person was arrested on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, for unregistered ammunition; another person was arrested on 12th Street and Independence Ave., NW, also for unregistered ammunition; and a third person was arrested on 19th Street and H Street, NW, for possession of a BB gun.

D.C. police, Capitol Police and U.S. Supreme Court Police responded to three bomb threats Wednesday morning that were cleared, with no threat found.

Law enforcement also investigated reports of suspicious packages and a suspicious vehicle. No hazards were found.

The National Mall is scheduled to remain closed until at least Friday.

Getting around: Some street, bridge closures remain

Here’s how it looks downtown this morning. Much fencing, many National Guard troops, a lot of security still remains downtown. If you work within a few blocks of the White House you still might not be able to get in yet. All traffic blocks south of L St. more @WTOP pic.twitter.com/PXxarJSK1a — John Domen (@JDDsays) January 21, 2021

Drivers coming into D.C. will still have to navigate road closures that WTOP will continue updating.

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge: Open; was closed as a precaution for the inauguration.

Open; was closed as a precaution for the inauguration. Arlington Memorial Bridge: No traffic allowed in either direction.

No traffic allowed in either direction. Interstate 395 and 14th Street Bridge: Northbound traffic will be closed to all vehicles entering D.C. Southbound traffic will flow normally, leaving the city.

According to D.C. police, the following bridges will have commercial vehicle restrictions until 6 a.m. Thursday, but will remain open to local vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists:

South Capitol Street/Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge: Northbound lanes will have commercial vehicle restrictions but remain open to local traffic. Southbound traffic will flow normally, toward Maryland.

11th Street Bridge: Travel lanes into the Navy Yard area will have commercial vehicle restrictions but remain open to local traffic.

John Philip Sousa (Pennsylvania Avenue) Bridge has been reopened to all traffic.

Key Bridge will remain open. Traffic from the Key Bridge will make a left turn onto Canal Road-MacArthur Boulevard and local traffic may go right on M Street. Eastbound on M Street will have commercial vehicle restrictions.

The 3rd Street Tunnel is now open between the freeway and New York Avenue.

Bridges over the Anacostia River are open to local vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, but closed to commercial vehicles.

Wednesday’s road closures were centered around downtown D.C. from the areas around the White House, the National Mall, stretching east to the Capitol.

Below is a map:

Metro service, including more than a dozen rail stations, are closed through Thursday.

Archives

Arlington Cemetery

Capitol South

Farragut North

Farragut West

Federal Center SW

Federal Triangle

Gallery Place

Judiciary Square

McPherson Square

Metro Center

Smithsonian

Union Station

Fireworks cap off Biden inauguration

It was an inauguration like no other.

In a city on high alert and in the midst of a still-raging pandemic, Joe Biden took the oath of office Wednesday, becoming the 46th president of the United States and declaring it a victory for “the cause of democracy.”

The swearing-in took place from the same Capitol steps overrun by a mob of Trump supporters exactly two weeks ago, seeking to disrupt lawmakers from formally counting the electoral votes that affirmed Biden’s victory in last fall’s presidential contest.

Leading up to Biden’s swearing-in, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina to serve on the high court, administered the oath of office to Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after 11:40 a.m. Harris takes office as the first woman, the first Black woman and the first person of Asian descent to serve as vice president.

The official inauguration was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery before Biden headed to the White House.

In place of a traditional inaugural parade was the virtual “Parade Across America,” featuring performances from across the county.

The parade was followed by a prime-time special “Celebrating America.” Hosted by Tom Hanks, along with Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria, musical guests included Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake. “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also recited a classic poem.

The day’s events ended with fireworks as singer Katy Perry performed her hit song “Firework.”

WTOP’s Will Vitka, Ian Crawford, Jack Moore and Dick Uliano contributed to this report.