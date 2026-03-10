Howard County teen starts nonprofit to help young girls build confidence

An Ellicott City teenager is on a mission to help young girls become confident future leaders, and she's getting help from Maryland's lieutenant governor.

Karishma Sharma, 16, used to struggle with confidence. She was scared to speak up in class and worried about what other people might think.

But Sharma was able to build her confidence through acting and modeling classes, and now she’s passionate about helping young girls learn the same skills.

“By the age of 8, girls’ confidence drops 30% in comparison to boys,” Sharma said. “And this only gets worse as they continue throughout their adolescence and teen years.”

The River Hill High School sophomore founded her own nonprofit organization called “BoldHER Future,” aimed at eliminating the gender confidence gap between girls and boys through free leadership workshops.

“I want girls to not fear who they are, be their authentic selves and be empowered to be future leaders,” Sharma said.

Her next event Saturday in Rockville is focused on women leading the way in different fields.

Girls get to participate in a fireside chat and panel discussion with Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, the President of National Geographic Content Courteney Monroe and the Chief Research Officer of Children’s National Hospital Dr. Catherine Bollard.

The event is free, but participants need to register online.

“Let girls see that they can be trailblazers,” Sharma said. “They have the power to dream big.”

A previous workshop focused on speaking with confidence, and girls got to learn from Miss Maryland and Miss Maryland Teen.

“It was really inspiring,” Sharma said. “We ended the event with each girl confidently going up to the front of the room and introducing themselves, sharing a little bit about themselves and what they’re most proud of.”

Sharma plans to launch the BoldHER Future mentorship program, and she dreams about expanding her nonprofit nationwide.

“This is something that I truly am devoted to and passionate about,” Sharma said. “I want to be a social entrepreneur to make meaningful impact around the world.”

