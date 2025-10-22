This Maryland suburb is the best place to live in the country for women, study finds

Women who are looking for better health care, safety and financial opportunity may want to keep a Maryland suburb in mind.

Women who are looking for better health care, safety and financial opportunity may want to keep a Maryland suburb in mind. A new study ranking the best cities for women found Columbia to be the best in the country.

The study from Wallet Hub looked at 182 cities across the U.S. They were compared across two key dimensions: women’s economic and social well-being and women’s health care and safety.

Chip Lupo, an analyst for Wallet Hub, said the Maryland suburb does exceptionally well on the financial front for women.

“It’s first in median earnings for female employees at just under $62,000,” he told WTOP. “That’s key, because there are still studies out there that are suggesting that nationwide, women are still earning about 85 cents for every dollar that men earn.”

The poverty rate is also very low, the eighth-lowest in the country.

On the health front, the city also has the 10th best life expectancy for women.

“Nearly 85% of women in Columbia are physically active, which is six highest percentage in the country,” Lupo said.

Meanwhile D.C. was not far behind at No. 13 in the country with “the fourth highest median earnings, a tad over $56,000 adjusted for inflation and a high share of women owned businesses,” Lupo said.

The full study is available on Wallet Hub’s website.

