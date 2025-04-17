DC ranks No. 2 on one list of best cities for college graduates

The D.C. area has more than 400,000 students enrolled in area colleges and universities. Deciding to stay in D.C. after graduation may be a good choice.

Apartment Advisor ranks D.C. No. 2 on its list of Best Cities for College Grades 2025, behind Salt Lake City, Utah. The list not only includes post-graduation job opportunities, but everything from nightlife, to ease of mobility, share of younger population and cost of living.

D.C. is not known as an inexpensive area, with the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment now over $2,200 a month. But Apartment Advisor says the D.C. area ranks No. 2 for share of population with at least a bachelor’s degree, No. 2 for highest median earnings for those with a bachelor’s degree, and No. 3 for restaurant density per capita.

“If you’re interested in meeting other education- and career-oriented new grads, you’ll find them here,” Apartment Advisor said of D.C. “For those looking for a little more than rungs to climb on the corporate ladder or government ladder, worry not. You’ll also find a ‘work hard, play hard’ mentality here.”

65.9% of D.C. residents have at least a bachelor’s degree.

After Salt Lake City and Washington, Portland, Maine, ranks No. 3, as “a small city packed with fun options.” Seattle is No. 4, ranking No. 1 for the highest share of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher. Charleston, South Carolina, ranks No. 5, for low unemployment and high median incomes.

Apartment Advisor’s full list of the 10 Best Cities for 2025 College Grads is available online here.

